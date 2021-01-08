WFT QB Alex Smith 'sore', Taylor Heinicke takes first-team reps

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith watched practice without a helmet and is officially questionable for Saturday's wild-card playoff game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Smith is "a little sore," according to Washington head coach Ron Rivera.

Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke practiced with the starters Thursday and would be the team's quarterback if Smith can't play.

Smith played on Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles but was visibly limited by a calf injury. Smith said Wednesday that he felt Thursday's practice would be "telling" to his availability for Saturday night.

Washington gave Smith a rest day Tuesday and he was limited Wednesday.

"Wish we had an extra day just to be sure," Rivera said Thursday. "We'll see how he is (Friday) morning and go from there."

Smith, wide receiver Terry McLaurin (ankle) and running back Antonio Gibson (toe) all are listed as questionable Thursday.

