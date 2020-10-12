Oct 12 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Europe records 100,000 daily cases

Europe surpassed 100,000 daily reported COVID-19 cases for the first time on Thursday, after countries such as Russia and the UK saw no respite in the mounting number of infections every day in the past five days.

Cases throughout Europe have been steadily rising over the past week even as new infections in the worst-affected countries such as India and Brazil have shown signs of slowing down.

The epicentre of the outbreak in the European region has moved to Britain, Russia, Spain and France which have reported at least over 10,000 cases each in the last three days.

Virus can last 28 days on glass and currency

The virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, Australian researchers said on Monday.

Findings from the study done by Australia's national science agency appear to show that, in a very controlled environment, the virus remained infectious for longer than other studies have found.

By comparison, Influenza A virus has been found to survive on surfaces for 17 days.

China's Qingdao orders city-wide testing

The Chinese city of Qingdao said it will conduct coronavirus tests for its entire population of more than 9 million after reporting new cases that appeared to be linked to a hospital treating imported infections.

Daily COVID-19 infections in mainland China have fallen drastically since the early days of the outbreak, which first emerged in the city of Wuhan. China has reported no new domestically transmitted cases since early August, but it remains on high alert.

Qingdao reported a total of six new COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic cases as of 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Delhi stops displaying notices at homes of patients

Delhi authorities have stopped putting notices outside the homes of people infected with coronavirus because this has amplified the social stigma associated with the disease and in turn caused others to hide their illness, officials said.

Early on during the outbreak in the Indian capital, officials would paste a poster on the homes of people in quarantine after they had tested positive for the virus to make sure everyone in the neighbourhood was careful.

But more than six months into the pandemic people were fully aware of COVID-19 and there was less need to publicise the cases, city officials said.

Twitter flags Trump tweet for violating its rules

Twitter flagged a tweet by Donald Trump in which the U.S. President claimed he was immune to the coronavirus, saying it violated the social media platform's rules about misleading information related to COVID-19.

"A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune), and can't give it. Very nice to know," Trump said in the tweet.

Twitter's disclaimer read: "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19."

(Compiled by Linda Noakes, Editing by William Maclean)