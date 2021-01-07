Jan 7 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

U.S. tops 21 million cases

More Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as total infections crossed the 21 million mark, deaths soared across much of the United States and a historic vaccination effort lagged.

U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a record 130,834 late on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally of public health data, while 3,684 reported fatalities was the second-highest single-day death toll of the pandemic.

That toll meant that on Tuesday someone died from COVID-19 every 24 seconds in the United States. With total deaths surpassing 357,000, one in every 914 U.S. residents has died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters analysis.

Chinese city of 11 million stops people leaving

The capital and largest city in northern China's Hebei province barred people from leaving on Thursday as the country reported the biggest rise in daily infections in more than five months.

Hebei accounted for 51 of the 52 local cases reported by the National Health Commission on Thursday. This compared with 20 cases reported in the province, which surrounds Beijing, a day earlier.

Authorities in Shijiazhuang, home to 11 million people, have launched mass testing drives and banned gatherings.

Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area

Japan declared a limited state of emergency in the capital, Tokyo, and three neighbouring prefectures on Thursday, hoping that less-stringent curbs than imposed earlier will stamp out infections.

The government said the one-month emergency would run from Friday to Feb. 7 in Tokyo and Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures, covering about 30% of the country's population. Restrictions would centre combating transmission in bars and restaurants, which the government says are main risk areas.

The curbs are narrower in scope than those imposed in April under an emergency that ran to late May.

London field hospital to reopen

A field hospital in London will be used if necessary to relieve pressure on other hospitals in the city, the British health minister said on Thursday after leaked official documents suggested London risked running out of beds within two weeks.

Projections leaked to the Health Service Journal showed that even if the number of COVID-19 patients increased at the lowest rate considered likely, London hospitals would be short of nearly 2,000 acute and intensive beds by Jan. 19.

England began a new national lockdown on Tuesday, with schools closed and citizens under orders to stay at home.

Moderna vaccine likely to protect for 'couple of years'

Moderna's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is likely to offer protection of up to a couple of years, its chief executive said on Thursday, even though more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.

The U.S. biotech company, which stunned the world last year by coming up with a vaccine against the disease caused by the new coronavirus in just a few weeks, received approval for its shot from the European Commission on Wednesday.

Given vaccines development and pharmacovigilance usually requires years, the protection duration of COVID-19 shots is a lingering question for scientists and regulators. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)