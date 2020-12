Dec 8 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Britain starts mass vaccination

A 90-year-old grandmother became the world's first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history.

Health workers started inoculating the most vulnerable with the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, with the country a test case for the world as it contends with distributing a compound that must be stored at -70C (-94F).

Russia and China have both already started giving domestically produced vaccine candidates to their populations, though before final safety and efficacy trials have been completed.

Trump to order priority access to vaccines for Americans

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday to ensure that priority access for COVID-19 vaccines procured by the U.S. government is given to the American people before assisting other nations, senior administration officials said on Monday.

The Trump administration is confident it will have enough vaccine to inoculate everyone who wants a vaccine by the end of the second quarter of 2021, one official said.

It was unclear why an executive order was needed to ensure that the vaccines would be distributed domestically first, though the order appeared to be designed in part to underscore Trump's "America First" philosophy.

South Korea easing dry ice rules for vaccine transport

South Korea more than tripled the number of coronavirus vaccine containers aircraft can carry by easing limits on dry ice needed to keep them cold, the country's deputy minister for aviation told Reuters on Tuesday.

South Korea said on Tuesday it signed deals to provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people next year, including from AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen.

Airlines and governments round the globe are working on ways to establish cold chain delivery systems for vaccines, like Pfizer's, which requires storage at below minus 70 Celsius, and Moderna's, which needs to be kept at -20C.

Hong Kong to limit dining, close gyms

Hong Kong said on Tuesday the city would once again ban dining in restaurants after 6 p.m. and close all gyms and beauty salons, to curb a rise in coronavirus cases in the densely packed financial hub.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the government would also study additional relief measures for the industries affected by the latest restrictions that take effect on Thursday, having been enforced and lifted repeatedly this year.

"The situation is very worrying. This wave is more complicated and more severe than the last wave. The confirmed cases are widely spread out," Lam told reporters at a weekly media briefing.

Lions at Spanish zoo test positive

Four lions at Barcelona Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19, veterinary authorities said on Tuesday, in only the second known case in which large felines have contracted coronavirus.

They were tested after keepers noticed they showed slight symptoms and authorities are investigating how they became infected. (Compiled by Linda Noakes)