White House adviser: U.S. still engaging on Phase One China trade deal

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday that President Donald Trump is not in a good mood about China because of the coronavirus pandemic, new Hong Kong security laws and the treatment of the Uighurs, but the country is still part of the first phase of its massive trade deal with China.

"We are still engaging on the phase one trade deal. I think that's an important point: we are still engaging there," he said in an interview with Fox Business Network. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Makini Brice, Editing by Franklin Paul)