White House advisor Kudlow says 'we're all talking to each other right now'

WASHINGTON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Monday said talks on another round of stimulus funding to deal with the deadly coronavirus pandemic are moving in the right direction and President Donald Trump's administration and Congress are getting closer to agreement.

Kudlow, who said during an online Washington Post interview he believes there are threats to the V-shaped recovery he frequently describes in the U.S. economy, reiterated that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the lead negotiator for Trump and other Republicans on a major aid package. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Doina Chiacu Editing by Chris Reese)