White House: Biden calls for assessment of U.S. domestic terrorism threat

WASHINGTON, Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has tasked his administration with completing a full assessment of the risk of domestic terrorism in the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the White House said on Friday.

The assessment will be completed by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in coordination with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

"We want fact-based analysis, upon which we can shape policy," she told reporters in a briefing.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose, Jeff Mason and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chris Reese)