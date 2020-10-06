White House blocking strict new guidelines for emergency release of coronavirus vaccine - NYT

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Senior officials at the White House are blocking strict new federal guidelines for the emergency release of a coronavirus vaccine, the New York Times reported https://nyti.ms/36DGIdI on Monday, citing people familiar with the approval process.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed stricter guidelines for emergency approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, but the White House chief of staff objected to provisions that would push approval past the country's elections on Nov. 3, according to the report.

The FDA is seeking other avenues to ensure that vaccines meet the guidelines, the newspaper added. (Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)