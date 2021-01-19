SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

WHITE HOUSE CONFIRMS TRUMP LIFTS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ON EU, UK, BRAZIL EFFECTIVE JAN. 26 - STATEMENT

19 Jan 2021 / 08:01 H.

    WHITE HOUSE CONFIRMS TRUMP LIFTS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS ON EU, UK, BRAZIL EFFECTIVE JAN. 26 - STATEMENT

    Did you like this article?

    email blast