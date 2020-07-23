White House official says administration opposes unemployment extension -Politico

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday the Trump administration opposed a short-term extension of enhanced federal unemployment benefits, a Politico reporter said on Twitter.

The Trump administration and Senate Republicans are weighing an extension of the benefits due to expire at the end of July as deep divisions make a deal on a larger coronavirus aid package unlikely before then, senators said earlier on Wednesday.

