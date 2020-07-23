SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

White House official says administration opposes unemployment extension -Politico

23 Jul 2020 / 06:16 H.

    WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Wednesday the Trump administration opposed a short-term extension of enhanced federal unemployment benefits, a Politico reporter said on Twitter.

    The Trump administration and Senate Republicans are weighing an extension of the benefits due to expire at the end of July as deep divisions make a deal on a larger coronavirus aid package unlikely before then, senators said earlier on Wednesday.

    (Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast