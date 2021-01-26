SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY SAYS BIDEN WILL BE BRIEFED REGULARLY BY COVID TASK FORCE

26 Jan 2021 / 03:01 H.

    WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY SAYS BIDEN WILL BE BRIEFED REGULARLY BY COVID TASK FORCE

    Did you like this article?

    email blast