WASHINGTON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the U.S. economy is still strong despite a jobs report this week that was softer than analysts had expected.

"When you look at the whole economic landscape, I would say it's still very strong and I would say it's still a V-shaped recovery," Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)