White House says Biden still committed to ending new oil and gas leasing on federal lands

21 Jan 2021 / 08:35 H.

    WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is still committed to ending new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing on Wednesday, a departure from the administration of former President Donald Trump.

    Biden, a Democrat, has said he would halt new oil and gas leases on federal lands and waters, but he has not laid out a method or timeline for realizing that goal. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Writing by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Chris Reese)

