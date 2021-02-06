White House says European trade tariff policy under review

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The United States' European Union trade tariff policy is under review, the White House said on Friday.

The European Union's ambassador to the United States on Jan. 27 called on U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to immediately lift tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and to work to settle a longstanding dispute over aircraft subsidies.

"I know there's a lot of interest in trade tariffs and that's also under review now," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicut, David Brunnstrom; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Tim Ahmann)