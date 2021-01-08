White House says it condemns violence at Capitol, lawbreakers should be prosecuted

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Kayleigh McEnany, said on Thursday that the entire White House condemned the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday and said those who broke the law should be prosecuted.

"We condemn it - the president and this administration - in the strongest possible terms," McEnany told reporters in the White House briefing room. "It is unacceptable, and those that broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

She declined to take questions.

"Those who are working in this building are working to ensure an orderly transition of power. Now it is time for America to unite," she said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler)