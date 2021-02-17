White House says must do everything possible to stop Ebola outbreaks in Africa

WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday said everything possible must be done to stop Ebola outbreaks in Africa before they become large epidemics, adding that it will do everything it can to provide U.S. leadership to stop the outbreaks.

"We cannot afford to take our foot off the gas – even as we battle COVID, we must ensure capacity and financing for health security worldwide," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

