White House says no call planned to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that no call was planned to the leader of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"Well obviously there's a review of our policy as it relates to Saudi Arabia. There's not a call planned that I'm aware of," she said in the daily press briefing.

Psaki previously side-stepped a question on whether the administration would impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia for the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi operatives in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese)