White House supports commission to investigate U.S. Capitol riots -spokeswoman

17 Feb 2021 / 01:46 H.

    WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that it supports a commission to investigate the U.S. Capitol riots.

    White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki made the comment at a news briefing.

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday lawmakers will establish an outside, independent commission to review the "facts and causes" related to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

