White Sox decline options on OF Encarnacion, LHP Gonzalez

The Chicago White Sox declined a pair of contract options on Friday, including the $12 million one-year choice to retain outfielder Edwin Encarnacion.

The White Sox also took a pass on a $7 million option for left-hander Gio Gonzalez, electing on a $500,000 buyout instead. Encarnacion's option did not come with a buyout.

In other White Sox moves, the club did exercise a one-year, $3.5-million option with utility man Leury Garcia.

Right-hander Michael Kopech was reinstated from the restricted list after opting out of the 2020 season, right-hander Jimmy Lambert (forearm strain) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and infielder Yolmer Sanchez was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles.

Encarnacion, 37, was signed as a free agent January and delivered 10 home runs with 19 RBIs in 44 games. He also played 44 games for the New York Yankees in 2019 after he was acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners and hit 13 home runs with 37 RBIs.

The 16-year veteran is a career .260 hitter with an .846 OPS and has 424 home runs with 1,261 RBIs in 1,960 career games with the Cincinnati Reds (2005-09), Toronto Blue Jays (2009-16), Cleveland Indians (2017-18), Mariners (2019), Yankees (2019) and White Sox.

Gonzalez, 35, was a former first-round draft pick by the White Sox in 2004, who was traded twice by the club before finally making his major league debut. He was 1-2 in 12 appearances (four starts) with a 4.83 ERA with the White Sox in 2020.

In 344 career appearances (328 starts), the two-time All-Star is 131-101 with a 3.70 ERA for the Oakland Athletics (2008-11), Washington Nationals (2012-18), Milwaukee Brewers (2018-19) and White Sox.

