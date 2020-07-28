White Sox manager Renteria out Monday; Lopez on IL

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria will not be in the dugout for the opener of the team's three-game series against the host Cleveland Indians on Monday.

Bench coach Joe McEwing will manage the White Sox in the absence of the 58-year-old Renteria, who awoke Monday morning with a slight cough and nasal congestion.

"After consulting with our team doctors, Ricky underwent precautionary testing today at a Cleveland hospital," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Ricky will remain at the team hotel and not manage until we receive confirmation of today's test result."

The White Sox also placed right-hander Reynaldo Lopez on the 10-day injured list Monday, one day removed from exiting his first start of the season after two-thirds of an inning.

Lopez, 26, is out with right shoulder soreness after leaving Sunday's start against the Minnesota Twins. He allowed four runs on three hits and two walks.

"The pain was increasing in every pitch. It was more difficult every pitch," Lopez said after the game.

Right-handed pitcher Ian Hamilton will take Lopez's spot on the roster.

The White Sox also called up Ryan Goins after designating fellow infielder Cheslor Cuthbert for assignment. Goins, 32, signed with the White Sox as a free agent on Thursday after being released by Oakland on July 19.

Lopez went 10-15 with a 5.38 ERA in 33 starts for Chicago last season.

