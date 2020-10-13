White Sox, manager Renteria part ways

The White Sox and manager Rick Renteria parted ways on Monday, 11 days after Chicago was eliminated in the wild-card round of the American League playoffs.

Renteria was named manager on Oct. 3, 2016, replacing Robin Ventura. In four seasons, he led the White Sox to a 236-309 (.436) mark and one postseason appearance.

The Sox finished the abbreviated 2020 season with a 35-25 record, tied for second place in the American League Central. But a late-season swoon that saw Chicago lose nine of its final 12 games, including seven straight, knocked the White Sox out of first place in the division and into the seventh seed in the playoffs.

In the wild-card round against the Oakland Athletics, the White Sox took the series opener after Lucas Giolito stymied the A's en route to a 4-1 win but dropped the next two of the best-of-three series.

This was the only winning season for Renteria, 58, who also managed the crosstown Cubs for one season. He was replaced by Joe Maddon after a 73-89 campaign in 2014.

Under Renteria, the White Sox were in a rebuilding mode and finished 67-95, 62-100 and 72-89 entering the 2020 season.

But after acquiring and stockpiling young talent such as third baseman Yoan Moncada, outfielders Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez, and Giolito to place around veterans Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu, the White Sox sensed they weren't far off from being a playoff team. In the offseason, they signed free agent catcher Yasmani Grandal and lefty Dallas Keuchel in hopes of taking the next step.

Renteria's managerial moves, especially decisions regarding his bullpen in Game 3 of the wild-card series, were questioned in the postseason.

Speculation quickly emerged Monday that the White Sox would pursue A.J. Hinch or Alex Cora as their next manager. Both were suspended for the 2020 season in the wake of the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

The team did not announce the future of the remaining coaches but said the "status of the coaching staff will be determined moving forward and in consultation with the team's next manager."

Renteria had one year remaining on his contract.

