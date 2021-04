Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez will miss five to six months with a ruptured left pectoral tendon, general manager Rick Hahn announced Thursday.

The injury will require surgery. Jimenez bats and throws right-handed.

"He's dejected and disappointed he won't be part of this for the near future -- for the foreseeable future," Hahn said.

Jimenez, 24, was hurt as he attempted to make a leaping catch against the Oakland Athletics in the second inning of a Cactus League game on Wednesday. The ball went over the fence for a home run by Oakland catcher Sean Murphy.

The loss of Jimenez is a blow to the White Sox, whom many have predicted to win the American League Central in 2021.

In the shortened 2020 season, Jimenez hit 14 home runs and had 41 RBIs, batting .296 and winning a Silver Slugger award.

That followed a strong rookie season in 2019, when he hit 31 homers and drive in 79 while hitting .267. He finished fourth in Rookie of the Year balloting.

