Whitecaps re-sign D Jake Nerwinski through 2022

The Vancouver Whitecaps re-signed defender Jake Nerwinski through the 2022 season with an option for 2023, the club announced Tuesday.

Nerwinski, 26, has tallied three goals and six assists in 92 games (85 starts) since the Whitecaps made him the No. 7 overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

The New Jersey native set a career high with two goals in 21 matches (18 starts) last season.

"Year-over-year, Jake puts the work in behind the scenes and sets a good example for our younger players," head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a release. "In addition to his professionalism on the field, he also leads off the field by sharing his time with important community initiatives. We are happy to finalize Jake's new contract and pleased he will continue to be a member of our club."

Nerwinski made his MLS debut on March 5, 2017 and is the club's second-longest tenured player behind midfielder Russell Teibert.

In MLS play, he is Vancouver's all-time leader in blocks, recoveries, tackles won and duels won, and ranks second in assists and interceptions.

"I am very happy to have signed a new contract here in Vancouver," Nerwinski said in a release. "I look forward to continuing my career in the city I have called my home for the past four years and grateful that this club has given me the opportunity to fulfill my lifelong dream of becoming a professional soccer player.

"I'm proud to play for an organization that has shown confidence and trust in my abilities. I'll continue to work hard every day to show my commitment to this club, to my teammates and to our fans."

--Field Level Media