WHO briefing African nations on recommendation to use AstraZeneca vaccine

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization is briefing African countries on a recommendation by its SAGE panel that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine should be deployed widely, even in countries where the "South African" coronavirus variant may reduce its efficacy, its Africa director said.

WHO Africa's Matshidiso Moeti told a news conference on Thursday that interactions with countries neighbouring South Africa were "particularly intense".