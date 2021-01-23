SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

WHO CHIEF TEDROS SAYS CAN START COVAX DELIVERIES IN FEBRUARY AFTER AGREEMENT WITH PFIZER

23 Jan 2021 / 01:12 H.

    WHO CHIEF TEDROS SAYS CAN START COVAX DELIVERIES IN FEBRUARY AFTER AGREEMENT WITH PFIZER

    Did you like this article?

    email blast