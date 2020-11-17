WHO head says did not see need for COVID-19 test

GENEVA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that he did not see the need to take a COVID-19 test following exposure to a person with COVID-19 because he had completed his quarantine and experienced no symptoms.

"Because of no symptoms and full follow up of the protocol, I did not see the need for testing," said Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a WHO press briefing where he appeared in person for the first time since his quarantine. He added that it was day 17 since his exposure. (Reporting by Emma Farge, Mike Shields and Stephanie Nebehay)