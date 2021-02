MOSCOW, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, has flown to Germany from Russia, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

Alexei Navalny was flown to Germany last summer after being poisoned in Siberia with what many Western countries said was a military-grade nerve agent. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)