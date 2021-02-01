Wild F Marcus Foligno placed on COVID-19 protocol list

Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list prior to Sunday's home game against the Colorado Avalanche.

Foligno will not be available for the Wild's practices, travel or games until he is removed from the protocol.

Also on Sunday, the Wild placed defenseman Matt Dumba on injured reserve and forward Mats Zuccarello on long-term injured reserve.

The team also recalled forwards Luke Johnson, Gerald Mayhew and Kyle Rau from the taxi squad to the active roster.

Foligno, 29, has recorded three points (one goal, two assists) in nine games this season.

He signed a three-year contract extension worth $9.3 million earlier this month.

Foligno has collected 186 points (76 goals, 110 assists) in 574 career games with the Buffalo Sabres and Wild. He was selected by the Sabres in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Dumba, 26, is nursing a lower-body injury sustained in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche. He has four points (three goals, one assist) in nine games this season.

Zuccarello, 33, has yet to play this season after sustaining an upper-body injury.

Johnson, 26, recorded 31 points (18 goals, 13 assists) in 42 games with Iowa last season. He has one assist in 18 career NHL games.

Mayhew, 28, had 61 points (39 goals, 22 assists) in 49 games with the AHL club. He had two goals in 13 games with Minnesota last season.

Rau, 28, notched 43 points (14 goals, 29 assists) in 51 games with Iowa last season. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in 42 career NHL games.

