Wild lose goalie but earn victory over Sharks

The Minnesota Wild spoiled the return of their former goaltender while also overcoming an injury to their own starter in net as they defeated the San Jose Sharks 4-1 Friday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

Sharks netminder Devan Dubnyk, who played parts of six seasons for the Wild before being traded to San Jose in October, made 25 saves against his former team.

Minnesota goalie Cam Talbot (11 saves on 12 shots faced) lasted only one period before being replaced by Kaapo Kahkonen, who stopped all 17 shots he faced in the final two periods.

The reason for Talbot's departure was not officially announced. Wild coach Dean Evason alluded to an injury after the game, although he indicated it didn't seem serious.

Joel Eriksson Ek and Jordan Greenway each had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who also got goals from Zach Parise and Kevin Fiala. Minnesota won for the fourth time in five games to begin the season.

Matt Nieto scored the lone goal for the Sharks, his first of the season. The winger, played his first three-plus seasons in San Jose, returned to the Sharks as a free agent in the offseason after playing with the Colorado Avalanche since January 2017.

Eriksson Ek opened up the scoring with his third goal of the season at 5:01 of the first period, tipping Greenway's shot past a toppled-over Dubnyk. San Jose tied the score just a little over a minute later thanks to Nieto's snap shot.

Talbot appeared to get hit in the knee with the puck on a Wild penalty kill with 3:24 left in the first period. He stayed on the ice until the first intermission, but he was replaced by Kahkonen to start the second.

The Sharks had more momentum at the start of the second stanza but were unable to finish their chances and take the lead. The Wild broke the stalemate at the 13:17 mark as Parise deposited his own rebound into the back of San Jose's net for his first of the season.

Brent Burns and Evander Kane had some quality chances early in the third frame for the Sharks, but Kahkonen made big saves. San Jose had more chances as the final 20 minutes expired but had difficulty establishing a strong net-front presence.

Minnesota added empty-net goals from Fiala and Greenway in the final two minutes of the game.

The Sharks remain in Minnesota for a rematch with the Wild on Sunday evening.

