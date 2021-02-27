Wings waive Astou Ndour after one season

The Dallas Wings have waived center Astou Ndour ahead of the 2021 WNBA season.

Ndour, 26, arrived in Dallas after a trade from the Chicago Sky before last season.

In 13 games (seven starts) last season, Ndour averaged 3.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per contest.

For her career, Ndour has averaged 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 94 games (36 starts) with the Wings, Sky and the San Antonio Stars.

Ndour is a heavily decorated member of Spain's national team, complete with a silver medal from the 2016 Olympics.

--Field Level Media