Wisconsin counties finish recounts, Biden's lead reconfirmed

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The recount of presidential ballots in Wisconsin's two largest counties finished on Sunday, confirming that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in the key swing state by more than 20,000 votes.

Dane County finished its recount on Sunday, according to the county clerk, a few days after Milwaukee County finished its. Each recount produced little change in the final breakdown of the more than 800,000 ballots cast in the state. In the end, Biden's lead over Trump in Wisconsin grew by 87 votes.

(Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw;)