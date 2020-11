WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, without providing evidence, said "a very sad group of people" is trying to disenfranchise millions of his supporters who voted for him.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)