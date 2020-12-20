Wizards' Bryant fined for repeated contact with ref

The NBA fined Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant $45,000 for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with a referee.

The incident occurred with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter of Washington's 97-86 preseason loss to the visiting Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

Bryant received a technical foul for "aggressively attempting to confront" Blake Griffin after the Pistons forward committed a flagrant foul against Bryant, according to a news release Saturday from NBA executive vice president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe.

Video replays show Bryant making contact with referee Jonathan Sterling, who was trying to separate the players.

Bryant, 23, is entering his third season with Washington. He averaged 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 46 games (36 starts) in 2019-20.

A 2017 second-round pick, the 6-foot-10 Bryant has averaged 10.4 points and 6.0 boards in 133 games (89 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers (2017-18) and Wizards.

