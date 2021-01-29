Wizards set to welcome three back from protocols

After struggling throughout January, while also having six games postponed, the Washington Wizards are set to welcome back Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Moritz Wagner from the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

All three players are available to see action Friday when the Wizards play host to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Wizards have been one of the hardest hit teams by the COVID-19 pandemic. They didn't play a game from Jan 13-22 and only got back on the court Jan. 24 after previously playing Jan. 11.

Bertans, Hachimura and Wagner have been unavailable for the past three games. Now they have been cleared to give the team depth after they were without six players because of protocols in a 124-106 defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

Also out Wednesday was Russell Westbrook, who was given a rest on the second night of a back-to-back. Bradley Beal scored 47 points for Washington on Thursday and kept his team in the game until New Orleans pulled away late.

The Wizards still are waiting for more players to return. Deni Avdija, Ish Smith and Troy Brown Jr. remain in COVID-19 protocols.

The return of Hachimura and Bertans should provide a boost. Hachimura has averaged 13.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in seven games, while Bertans has scored 11.8 points in 11 games. Hachimura has started in every game he's played, while Bertans is a key contributor off the bench.

The Wizards (3-11) have lost three consecutive games and are 3-6 in January. Beal leads the NBA with 35.4 points per game.

