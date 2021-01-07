Wizz Air to cut January flights due to UK lockdowns

LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Hungarian airline Wizz Air has cancelled flights as a result of the UK's new lockdown, with its chief executive forecasting January capacity will fall to 25% of 2020 levels from the 35% level it flew in December.

Chief executive Jozsef Varadi also said in an interview that the withdrawal of voting rights from the majority of its shares in order to comply with EU ownership rules after Brexit was "sustainable", although he expected the airline's EU investor base to rise over time.

"Some of the investors who are international holders of stocks can reclassify their holdings by migrating from one investment vehicle to another...so I think we're going to be seeing a lot of changes in the next few months," he said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)