WNBA approves sale of Las Vegas Aces to Mark Davis

The WNBA and NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved the sale of the Las Vegas Aces from MGM Resorts International to new owner Mark Davis, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced Friday.

Davis is the principal owner of the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL and a season-ticket holder for the Aces, who reached the WNBA Finals in 2020. He came to terms to buy the team from MGM last month, pending approval by the league.

The Aces, who are coached by the former NBA star Bill Laimbeer, have played in Las Vegas since 2018 after MGM bought the team and moved it from San Antonio and changed the name from the Stars to the Aces.

"On behalf of the WNBA, I am pleased to welcome Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis to the WNBA family at a time when the momentum for the league has never been higher," Engelbert said. "We are confident that Mark's business successes, franchise and brand expertise, and passion for supporting women's basketball will take the team to even greater heights."

--Field Level Media