WARSAW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - There is a preliminary agreement in the works on the European Union budget and recovery fund, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Friday during a vistit to Prague in the Czech Republic.

"At the moment, a preliminary agreement has been outlined and work and discussions on it are ongoing," Duda told a joint news conference with Czech President Milos Zeman.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz)