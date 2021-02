THE HAGUE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Judges at the highest U.N. court for disputes between states on Wednesday ruled that they can hear a case filed by Iran against the United States seeking to have sanctions against Tehran lifted.

A majority of a panel of 16 judges found that the International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, has jurisdiction in the dispute. (Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)