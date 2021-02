Feb 19 (Gracenote) - Results for World Cup-Reiteralm on Friday. Men's Ski Cross on Friday 1 Johannes Rohrweck AUT Austria 2 Reece Howden CAN Canada 3 Bastien Midol FRA France Women's Ski Cross on Friday 1 Sandra Näslund SWE Sweden 2 Fanny Smith SUI Switzerland 3 Courtney Hoffos CAN Canada