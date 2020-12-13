World Cup-Val d Isère Summaries

Dec 13 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Val d Isère Val d'Isère on Sunday. Men's Downhill on Sunday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 26 Otmar Striedinger Austria 2:04.89 2 14 Urs Kryenbühl Switzerland 2:04.94 +0.05 3 5 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde Norway 2:05.03 +0.14 4 15 Johan Clarey France 2:05.09 +0.20 5 9 Beat Feuz Switzerland 2:05.20 +0.31 6 27 Andreas Sander Germany 2:05.24 +0.35 7 7 Matthias Mayer Austria 2:05.26 +0.37 8 21 Romed Baumann Germany 2:05.27 +0.38 9 13 Dominik Paris Italy 2:05.29 +0.40 10 30 Nils Allegre France 2:05.36 +0.47 11 25 Max Franz Austria 2:05.46 +0.57 12 10 Ryan Cochran-Siegle United States 2:05.48 +0.59 13 28 Adrian Smiseth Sejersted Norway 2:05.73 +0.84 14 1 Mauro Caviezel Switzerland 2:05.76 +0.87 15 17 Carlo Janka Switzerland 2:05.77 +0.88 16 3 Kjetil Jansrud Norway 2:05.81 +0.92 17 6 Matthieu Bailet France 2:05.87 +0.98 .. 24 Dominik Schwaiger Germany 2:05.87 +0.98 19 18 Travis Ganong United States 2:05.91 +1.02 20 2 Bryce Bennett United States 2:06.03 +1.14 .. 8 Adrien Théaux France 2:06.03 +1.14 22 23 Nicolas Raffort France 2:06.17 +1.28 23 31 Marco Odermatt Switzerland 2:06.31 +1.42 24 4 Daniel Danklmaier Austria 2:06.46 +1.57 25 22 Josef Ferstl Germany 2:06.53 +1.64 26 16 Hannes Reichelt Austria 2:06.73 +1.84 27 11 Vincent Kriechmayr Austria 2:06.88 +1.99 28 29 Jared Goldberg United States 2:07.00 +2.11 29 19 Maxence Muzaton France 2:07.34 +2.45 30 20 Christof Innerhofer Italy 2:07.47 +2.58