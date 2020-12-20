World Cup-Val d Isère Summaries

Dec 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries for World Cup-Val d Isère Val d'Isère on Sunday. Women's Super G on Sunday Rnk Bib Name Team Time 1 6 Ester Ledecká Czech Republic 1:24.64 2 7 Corinne Suter Switzerland 1:24.67 +0.03 3 9 Federica Brignone Italy 1:24.99 +0.35 4 17 Marta Bassino Italy 1:25.10 +0.46 5 5 Lara Gut-Behrami Switzerland 1:25.42 +0.78 6 10 Petra Vlhová Slovakia 1:25.48 +0.84 7 15 Sofia Goggia Italy 1:25.49 +0.85 8 1 Elena Curtoni Italy 1:25.81 +1.17 9 8 Michelle Gisin Switzerland 1:25.88 +1.24 10 18 Kajsa Vickhoff Lie Norway 1:25.93 +1.29 11 14 Tiffany Gauthier France 1:25.95 +1.31 12 3 Ragnhild Mowinckel Norway 1:25.97 +1.33 13 16 Tamara Tippler Austria 1:26.00 +1.36 14 20 Ilka Ņtuhec Slovenia 1:26.35 +1.71 15 2 Priska Nufer Switzerland 1:26.48 +1.84 .. 4 Francesca Marsaglia Italy 1:26.48 +1.84 17 23 Marie-Michèle Gagnon Canada 1:26.58 +1.94 18 13 Nina Ortlieb Austria 1:26.71 +2.07 19 29 Tessa Worley France 1:26.85 +2.21 20 21 Kira Weidle Germany 1:26.92 +2.28 21 11 Stephanie Venier Austria 1:26.97 +2.33 22 25 Ricarda Haaser Austria 1:27.07 +2.43 23 26 Laura Pirovano Italy 1:27.13 +2.49 24 19 Joana Hählen Switzerland 1:27.42 +2.78 25 24 Jennifer Piot France 1:27.45 +2.81 26 28 Breezy Johnson United States 1:27.91 +3.27 27 12 Mirjam Puchner Austria 1:28.02 +3.38 28 22 Ramona Siebenhofer Austria 1:28.51 +3.87 29 27 Rahel Kopp Switzerland 1:28.83 +4.19 - 30 Jasmine Flury Switzerland +0.00 .. 31 Nadine Fest Austria +0.00 .. 32 Jasmina Suter Switzerland +0.00 .. 33 Ariane Rädler Austria +0.00 .. 34 Verena Gasslitter Italy +0.00 .. 35 Keely Cashman United States +0.00 .. 36 Isabella Wright United States +0.00 .. 37 Maruša Ferk Slovenia +0.00 .. 38 Fabiana Dorigo Germany +0.00 .. 39 Rosina Schneeberger Austria +0.00 .. 40 Alice Robinson New Zealand +0.00 .. 41 Sabrina Maier Austria +0.00 .. 42 Luana Flütsch Switzerland +0.00 .. 43 Karen Smadja Clement France +0.00 .. 44 Noemie Kolly Switzerland +0.00 .. 45 Julia Pleshkova Russia +0.00 .. 46 Lin Ivarsson Sweden +0.00 .. 47 Nadia Delago Italy +0.00 .. 48 Candace Crawford Canada +0.00 .. 49 Nevena Ignjatovic Serbia +0.00 .. 50 Anouck Errard France +0.00 .. 51 Camille Cerutti France +0.00 .. 52 Ania Monica Caill Romania +0.00 .. 53 Elvedina Muzaferija Bosnia & Herzegovina +0.00 .. 54 Nadine Kapfer Germany +0.00 .. 55 Jacqueline Wiles United States +0.00