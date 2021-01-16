World failing to break community chains of COVID transmission, WHO says

GENEVA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The world is failing to break chains of coronavirus transmission at community and household levels, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"We need to close the gap between intent and implementation at the country and individual level," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva. "This is putting immense pressure on hospitals and health workers."