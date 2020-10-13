SEARCH
World Food Programme says needs $6.8 billion over next 6 months to avert famine

13 Oct 2020 / 22:50 H.

    LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations World food programme (WFP) will need to raise$6.8 billion over the next six months to avert famine amid the current COVID-19 crisis, the agency said on Tuesday.

    The WFP, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last week for its efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict, said it has so far raised $1.6 billion.

    "We've got a lot more money to raise to make certain we avert famine," David Beasley, executive director of the WFP, said at a conference organised by the U.N's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

    Beaseley also noted that 7 million people have died from hunger this year as the COVID-19 pandemic, which could double hunger worldwide, claimed a further 1 million lives.

    (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Catherine Evans)

