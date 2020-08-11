World Food Programme to send 50,000 T of wheat flour to Lebanon - U.N.

DUBAI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - A report by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs released on Tuesday said the World Food Programme would be sending 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Beirut to stabilise Lebanon's wheat supply.

A Reuters report on Friday revealed Lebanon's government held no strategic stockpile of grain and last week's blast at the port destroyed all the privately held stocks at the country's only grain silo.

(Reporting By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)