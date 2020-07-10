SEARCH
World needs either multilateral trading system or bilateral pacts - USTR

10 Jul 2020 / 01:42 H.

    WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Thursday said the world needed either a multilateral system to govern global trade or a series of bilateral agreements, but it did not make sense to have both underway at the same time.

    "We should have a multilateral system or a bunch of bilateral systems," Lighthizer told an online event hosted by the London-based Chatham House think tank.

    "To be honest, I can go either way. But we can't have people who ... profess to multilateralism and then go around basically being the biggest proponents of a bilateral system." (Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

