World should look at all options to reduce emissions, not get rid of oil, gas, Saudi energy min says

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Monday the world should be looking at all options to mitigate emissions of greenhouse gases in its fight against climate change, but that getting rid of oil and gas would be "far-fetched and unrealistic".

"Let's not focus on the fuel of choice but rather how we can mitigate and adapt to these realities without showing any preferences," Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud told the Singapore Energy Summit.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Catherine Evans)