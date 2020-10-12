Worsening Sino-U.S. ties huge risk to China's financial network - PBOC vice head

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Worsening Sino-U.S. relations present huge risks to technology supply chain security for China's financial network, Fan Yifei, a central bank vice governor said on Monday, according to China Finance, a magazine run by the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

Under extreme circumstances, it would severely undermine the stable operations of our country's financial network and information system, Fan wrote in an article on China Finance.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)