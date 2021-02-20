WR DeSean Jackson released by Eagles

Veteran receiver DeSean Jackson indicated on Friday that he was released by the Philadelphia Eagles and the team soon followed suit with an official announcement.

Jackson posted three messages on his Instagram account to signal that his second stint with the franchise is over. The 34-year-old indicated that he wants to continue his career.

Jackson's first post was "Looking forward to my next chapter," and that was followed by "The best Deep threat in NFL history!! Coming to a city near you!!"

The third post said, "Philadelphia it's always Love."

Jackson was scheduled to receive a base salary of $8.2 million in 2021, so it isn't a surprising move by the team after Jackson played in just eight games over the past two seasons.

Jackson caught 14 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown in five games in 2020. He missed time with hamstring and ankle injuries.

The previous campaign, Jackson had nine receptions for 159 yards and two scores in three games. He suffered an abdominal injury early in the season and later underwent core-muscle surgery.

Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowler during his first stint with the Eagles from 2008-13. He was released by the team due to concerns about his off-field behavior.

Jackson spent three seasons with Washington and two with Tampa Bay before Philadelphia reacquired him prior to the 2019 season.

Overall, Jackson has 612 career receptions for10,656 yards and 56 touchdowns in 160 NFL games since being a second-round choice in the 2008 NFL Draft. He has recorded five 1,000-yard seasons.

Jackson also had rushed for four touchdowns and returned four punts for scores.

--Field Level Media