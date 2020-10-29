WR Pryor gets probation in stabbing-related case

Free-agent NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor was sentenced to 90 days' probation for his involvement in an altercation in which he was stabbed.

The incident occurred in Pittsburgh last November. He was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, which was dropped when he agreed to plead guilty to a harassment change in Allegheny County Court on Tuesday.

At the time, authorities said he assaulted his girlfriend in his apartment, who then stabbed him in the shoulder and chest. He underwent surgery to repair his wounds.

The woman, Shalaya Briston, was charged with aggravated assault and criminal attempt homicide. On Tuesday, she entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of simple assault and placed on probation for two years, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.

"I'm very pleased, and everyone involved is happy to ... put this to bed and move on to the next chapter of their lives," said Stephen Colafella, Pryor's attorney, told the newspaper. He said the two remain involved romantically.

Pryor, a former Ohio State quarterback, played for five teams since entering the league as a quarterback in 2011 and later transitioning to wide receiver. He was released by a sixth team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, before the start of the 2019 season.

Now 31, Pryor was 3-7-0 as a starting quarterback, completing 175 passes for 1,994 yards with nine touchdowns as 12 interceptions. As a receiver and rusher, he accounted for 2,209 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns.

His best year came in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns, when he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns.

--Field Level Media