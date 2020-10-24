SEARCH
WRAPUP 1-AstraZeneca resumes U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial, optimism seen for J&amp;J

24 Oct 2020 / 08:44 H.

    Oct 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by U.S. regulators, the company said on Friday.

    AstraZeneca's U.S. trial was paused on Sept. 6 after a report of a serious neurological illness, believed to be transverse myelitis, in a participant in the company's UK trial.

    U.S. Health and Human Services Deputy Chief of Staff Paul Mango also told a meeting he was optimistic a U.S. trial by Johnson & Johnson would resume. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Rosalba O'Brien)

